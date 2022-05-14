 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Tony Gene Reed and Star Ashley Eastwood; both of Blue Mound

Nicholas Wade Muehelbach and Jorday Annmarie Herschberger; both of Sullivan

Jason Anthony Oglesby and Jennifer Leigh Riley; both of Decatur

Joshua Kaywin Kendall and Brandy Dawn Gossett; both of Decatur

Cory Andrew Brown, of Shelbyville; and Alyssa Lorraine Tener, of Decatur

Wayne David Allen and Bobbie Jo Shafer; both of Mount Zion

Sonny Eugene Fair and Amy Leigh Spears; both of Decatur

Wyatt Sullivan Ward and Jessica Dawn Craft; both of Decatur

Christopher Alan Krause and Tory Ann Tennyson; both of Decatur

Jason Scott Enevoldsen, of Pontoon Beach; and Savannah Kathryn Shaffer, of Edwardsville

Dareonday Lamar Stacker and Sasha Monique Graves; both of Decatur

