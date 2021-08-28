 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

William Eugene Barnett and Andrea Donyale Moore; both of Decatur

Tyler Michael Ramsey and Elizabeth Ann Lee; both of Warrensburg

Mason Mathis Hinton and Kirsten Alize Anderson; both of Decatur

Chance Reno Kramer, Harristown; Brittiny Kaylyn Ritchey, Decatur

Jason Christopher Broce and Nicole Elisabeth Evans, both of Lincoln, Nebraska

