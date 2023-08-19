Andrew Alden Clendenen and Halee Lane Hugunin; both of Decatur
Steven Michael Stine and Christina Denea Pilcher; both of Decatur
George Louis Diggs, III and Sadie Ray Hughes; both of Decatur
Sheyde Richard Perry, of Illiopolis and Lina Maria Tapiero Prada, of Bloomington
Johnathon Blake Watters and Megan Christine Martin; both of Decatur
James Daniel Sample, of Moweaqua and Kristen Michelle Helm, of Decatur
Jody Michael Oros and Tina Ann Fink; both of Argenta
Micoti Malik Parker to Jessica Aquanella Selvy; both of Decatur
Chuncey Boia Thompson and Ciera Delora Robbins; both of Decatur