Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Ricky Allen Goveia, Jr. and Hannah Valerie Doll; both of Decatur

Rikki Jene Smith and Alicia Brianna Woods; both of Decatur

Cole Samuel Aschermann and Breanna Nicole Whaley; both of Decatur

Joseph Earl Winsley and Paula Jean Milan; both of Decatur

Lucas Andrew Kimbro, of Nokomis; and Caroline Francis Vanderkelen, of Arlington Heights

Jason Aaron Travis and Karin Rae Estes; both of Decatur

Zachary Wade Thrasher and Jessica Rene Penny; both of Macon

Randall Warren Boyer and Kimberly Sue Durbin; both of Decatur

Derek Levi Smith and Crystal Jo Weller; both of Paducah, Kentucky

Henry Edward Michael Hatten, Sr. and Nakia Ann Thomas; both of Decatur

