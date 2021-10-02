See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Ricky Allen Goveia, Jr. and Hannah Valerie Doll; both of Decatur
Rikki Jene Smith and Alicia Brianna Woods; both of Decatur
Cole Samuel Aschermann and Breanna Nicole Whaley; both of Decatur
Joseph Earl Winsley and Paula Jean Milan; both of Decatur
Lucas Andrew Kimbro, of Nokomis; and Caroline Francis Vanderkelen, of Arlington Heights
Jason Aaron Travis and Karin Rae Estes; both of Decatur
Zachary Wade Thrasher and Jessica Rene Penny; both of Macon
Randall Warren Boyer and Kimberly Sue Durbin; both of Decatur
Derek Levi Smith and Crystal Jo Weller; both of Paducah, Kentucky
Henry Edward Michael Hatten, Sr. and Nakia Ann Thomas; both of Decatur