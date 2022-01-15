editor's pick Marriage licenses See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County Jan 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reglo Garcia Logan and Treva Jenee Green; both of DecaturStewart Tyrone Carson and Tenille Summer Wilks; both of DecaturLynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Marriage License Treva Jenee Green Decatur Macon County Reglo Garcia Logan Stewart Tyrone Carson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story