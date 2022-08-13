 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Jason Allen Wilham and Jacquelyn Renea Hensen; both of Decatur

Brandon Michael Durbin and Bryce Nicole Paige McDermith; both of Niantic

Jacob Loren Horve and Rachael Shawn Williams; both of Forsyth

John Gerald Hornung and Macy Kaye More; both of Charleston

Donnie Lee Clevenger and Melissa Ann Richardson; both of Blue Mound

Nathaniel Lee Schoonover and Amy Elizabeth Stolley; both of Altamont

Charles Ernest Skinner and Gary Eugene Hutchinson; both of Decatur

Justin Anthony Esparza and Vanessa Ann Leslie; both of Blue Mound

Timothy Chester Bonk, of Charleviox, Missouri and Sophia Helena Nicole Dennis, of Decatur

Michael Charles Ray and Logan Taylor Williams; both of Decatur

Jordan Lloyd Russell

