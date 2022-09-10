 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

  • 0

Zachary David Stroud and Tawni Nicole Williams; both of Dalton City

Clifford Matthew Boleyn and Heather Lindsay Corman; both of Decatur

Joshua Patric Storm Taapken and Michaela Rae Kirby; both of Decatur

James Earl Bunch and Belinda Kay West; both of Decatur

Diamante Deandre Tatum and Laura Nichola Vooght; both of Decatur

Zachary Joseph Collins and Rachel Lynn Eads; both of Oreana

Robert Earl Taylor and Karen Denise Dye; both of McKinney, Texas

Michael Dean Hinton and Amy Elizabeth Leverenz; both of Warrensburg

Jacks Lee Parrish and Ashley Jennifer Pike; both of Decatur

Charles Blaine Hall, of Clinton; and Shalyn Shantia Ricks, of Decatur

Recommended for you…

Gregory Mark Vanderlaan and Connie Jean Jones; both of Mount Zion

Richard Munoz Miller and Allison Brann Ford; both of Maroa

Alexander Edward Campbell and Morgan Michelle Cunningham; both of Normal

Kurt Lee Michener and Kaylee Rayann Teubner; both of Argenta

Zachary Dean Burcharm and Tiffany Nicole Ashlock; both of Decatur

William Donald Byrd and Danielle Annette McDuffie; both of Decatur

Benjamin Roy Tschetter, of Champaign; and Margo Elizabeth Lanier, of Decatur

Shane Edward Garver and Amber Dawn Barger; both of Decatur 

Timothy Chester Bonk, of Charleviox, Missouri and Sophia Helena Nicole Dennis, of Decatur

Michael Charles Ray and Logan Taylor Williams; both of Decatur

Jordan Lloyd Russell

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News