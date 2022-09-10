See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Zachary David Stroud and Tawni Nicole Williams; both of Dalton City
Clifford Matthew Boleyn and Heather Lindsay Corman; both of Decatur
Joshua Patric Storm Taapken and Michaela Rae Kirby; both of Decatur
James Earl Bunch and Belinda Kay West; both of Decatur
Diamante Deandre Tatum and Laura Nichola Vooght; both of Decatur
Zachary Joseph Collins and Rachel Lynn Eads; both of Oreana
Robert Earl Taylor and Karen Denise Dye; both of McKinney, Texas
Michael Dean Hinton and Amy Elizabeth Leverenz; both of Warrensburg
Jacks Lee Parrish and Ashley Jennifer Pike; both of Decatur
Charles Blaine Hall, of Clinton; and Shalyn Shantia Ricks, of Decatur
Gregory Mark Vanderlaan and Connie Jean Jones; both of Mount Zion
Richard Munoz Miller and Allison Brann Ford; both of Maroa
Alexander Edward Campbell and Morgan Michelle Cunningham; both of Normal
Kurt Lee Michener and Kaylee Rayann Teubner; both of Argenta
Zachary Dean Burcharm and Tiffany Nicole Ashlock; both of Decatur
William Donald Byrd and Danielle Annette McDuffie; both of Decatur
Benjamin Roy Tschetter, of Champaign; and Margo Elizabeth Lanier, of Decatur
Shane Edward Garver and Amber Dawn Barger; both of Decatur