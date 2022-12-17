See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Same-sex couples say they're happy that Congress is moving quickly to ensure nationwide recognition of gay marriage. But they're also upset that it's necessary seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed it as a constitutional right. Democrats moved to add protections after the high court overturned a woman's right to abortion and Justice Clarence Thomas suggested a decision upholding gay marriage also could be reconsidered. Congress is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act. Sharon Bishop-Baldwin says she's disheartened her rights are still an issue. She and her wife led a fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma and thought the matter was settled.