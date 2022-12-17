See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Justin Michael Richards and Emily Paige Tolley; both of Mount Zion
Billy Ray Hightower and Kattye Kale Edwards; both of Decatur
Brandon Jeffrey Cargill and Gabrielle Nicole Brix; both of Oreana
Same-sex couples say they're happy that Congress is moving quickly to ensure nationwide recognition of gay marriage. But they're also upset that it's necessary seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed it as a constitutional right. Democrats moved to add protections after the high court overturned a woman's right to abortion and Justice Clarence Thomas suggested a decision upholding gay marriage also could be reconsidered. Congress is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act. Sharon Bishop-Baldwin says she's disheartened her rights are still an issue. She and her wife led a fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma and thought the matter was settled.
Nicholas Burke Hendren and Vanessa Kay Van Zant-Arn; both of Decatur
Charles Eric Bolsen and Laura Lynn Uzzardo; both of Decatur
Andrew Caynon Gillespie and Mallory Lynn Scurlock; both of Decatur
Warren Daniel Hardy and Donna Jean Schum; both of Decatur
Kyle Drew Patten and Maria Ann Mize; both of Decatur
Mark Anthony Wilder, Sr and Mary Alice Ratliff; both of Decatur
James William Rade and Deana Kay Durbin; both of Decatur