 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Bryan Goodman and Colton Jay Crum, both of Macon

Robert Leonard Ray and Janet Lee Elliott, both of Decatur

Timothy Paul Glass and Michelle Rene Pettus, both of Decatur

Brian Keith Walston and Mary Francis Binkley, both of Decatur

Malcolm Jamal Matthews and Tykevia Dione Taylor, both of Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News