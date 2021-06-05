 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Michael Edward Trent, Argenta; Lori Ann Lederbrand, Argenta

Douglas Jessie Griffin, Decatur; Tabatha Lynn Heckman, Decatur

Taylor Ray Phillips, Mount Zion; Jessica Marie Boone, Mount Zion

Lawrence Melvin Dampeer, Decatur, Jessika Kay Hendrix, Decatur

Terise Bernard Bryson, Decatur; Camesha Ronta Halliburton, Decatur

Ryan Joshua Lottens, Walnut; Katelyn Juanita Coleman, Walnut

Dustin Keith Brow, Decatur; Chesea Clarice Davis, Decatur

Michael Anthony Hayes, Decatur; Debra Kaye Lubell Maltby, Decatur

Zachary Raymond Charles Benton, Decatur; Sheila Tamara Mendoza Retana, Minneapolis, Minnasota

