See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Michael Edward Trent, Argenta; Lori Ann Lederbrand, Argenta
Douglas Jessie Griffin, Decatur; Tabatha Lynn Heckman, Decatur
Taylor Ray Phillips, Mount Zion; Jessica Marie Boone, Mount Zion
Lawrence Melvin Dampeer, Decatur, Jessika Kay Hendrix, Decatur
Terise Bernard Bryson, Decatur; Camesha Ronta Halliburton, Decatur
Ryan Joshua Lottens, Walnut; Katelyn Juanita Coleman, Walnut
Dustin Keith Brow, Decatur; Chesea Clarice Davis, Decatur
Michael Anthony Hayes, Decatur; Debra Kaye Lubell Maltby, Decatur
Zachary Raymond Charles Benton, Decatur; Sheila Tamara Mendoza Retana, Minneapolis, Minnasota
