Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Michael Edward Trent, Argenta; Lori Amm Lederbrand, Argenta

Patrick Leon Bennett, Decatur; Lisa Kay Maxey, Decatur

Terry Glenn Bartley Jr., Arcola; Angel Lynn Crawford, Arcola

Tavarious Gajaun Joyner, Decatur; Rebekah Michelle Davis, Decatur

Jeffrey Howard McKinney Jr., Niantic; Ellen Marie Thies, Niantic

