Joshua Michael Howell and Jacqueline Elaine Neville; both of Decatur
Chase Warren Schanuel to Rebecca Marilyn Lorraine Stewart; both of Decatur
Benjamin Allen Taylor and Erica Kathleen Mooney; both of Decatur
Kelvin Antonio Manuel, Jr. and Nystasia Marie Harris-Shelley; both of Decatur
Christopher Robert McCloy and Morgan Alexis Saathoff; both of Decatur
