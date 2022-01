Luke David Bengton, of Decatur to Witnee Chelzie Cohan, of Sullivan

Sunny Garcia, of San Jose, California to Gabrielle Lynn Dodson, of Decatur

James David Jones, to Mindy Lee Fleming; both of Decatur

Evan Michael Hall, to Ashlie Nicole Lavicka; both of Decatur

Darin Bradley Kirkpatrick, to Tammy Sue Ellrick; both of Decatur

Richard Lee Fite, Jr., to Kimberly Dawn Danner; both of Cerro Gordo

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0