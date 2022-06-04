 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

  • 0

Braden Tyler Ledbetter and Umbresha Lanique Ingram; both of Decatur

Christopher Ray Hudson and Leslie Marea Stephney; both of Decatur

Robert Orville Simer and Tedi Lynn Blazier; both of Decatur

Derek Allen Edge and Brittany Nicole Schmak; both of Forsyth

Thomas Dean Lowe and Makenzie Ann Etzler; both of Decatur

Daniel Mark Muir and Mallory Ann Hess Terry; both of Decatur

Parker James Kelley and Emily Jane Hahn; both of Decatur

Michael Jan Crawley and Jordan Taylor Hawkins; both of Urbana

Dalton Cody Casteel and Lorrin Nicole Potter; both of Oreana

Bennett Michael Stevenson and Ashley Lynn Slifer; both of Decatur

Timothy Ellsworth Roach and Abby Lynn Wenneker; both of Decatur

Dontrell Djuan Burns Johnson and Shaynerria Dontress Partee; both of Decatur

People are also reading…

Brian Lee Sugg and Brittny Ann Marler; both of Decatur

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News