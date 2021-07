Brandon Stewart Gibbs and Annah Marie Bradford; both of Decatur

Mark Anthony Jackson and Jeannette Mirah Agnew, both of Decatur

Matthew Brand Coble and Kelly Nicole Iwansky, both of Decatur

Tem Johnson Jr. and Sierra Michelle Gann, both of Decatur

Jimmy Robert Lynch, Jr. and Molly Frances Kitchens, both of Blue Mound

Gabriel Gonzalez Lee, Decatur and Alanis Belen Barrera Aviles, Santiago, Santiago

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0