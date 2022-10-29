 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Randy Alan Young, of Boody; and Julie Ellen Young, of Warrensburg

Craig Michael Williams and Felicia Marie Marksberry; both of Moweaqua

Zachary Lynn Marshall and Macy Rae Ann Nelms; both of Oreana

Jonathan Edward Zurek, of Morton; and Huntington Francesca Hill, of Illiopolis

Larry Thomas Jennings and Heather Lynn Johnson; bot of Decatur

