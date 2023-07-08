Ndapi Victor Milton and Cortney Elaine Conrad; both of Decatur
Scott Eugene Roberts and Margaret Louise Winningham; both of Decatur
Michael Lee Thomas, Jr. and Kayla Jean Coleman; both of Decatur
Gregory Irvin Dow and Tamara Laine Drake; both of Decatur
Traardrei D'Marreo Young and Gabrielle Juilane Wade; both of Decatur
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
