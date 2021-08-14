 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Steven Thomas Bolyard and Karah Gail Norman, both of Decatur

Brian Cadete Deberry and Deanna Carol Peppers, both of Decatur

Billy Wayne Wilson, Jr. and Cassandra Kay Tolliver, both of Decatur

Richard Lee Knecht and Kristina Sue Shelly, both of Decatur

