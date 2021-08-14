See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Steven Thomas Bolyard and Karah Gail Norman, both of Decatur
Brian Cadete Deberry and Deanna Carol Peppers, both of Decatur
Billy Wayne Wilson, Jr. and Cassandra Kay Tolliver, both of Decatur
Richard Lee Knecht and Kristina Sue Shelly, both of Decatur
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
