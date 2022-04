Mikael Andrew Strater and Skylar Ashton Lee-Darby; both of Decatur

Darnell Chiffon Burries and Ebony Rochelle Meyers; both of Decatur

William Dean Lanham and Michele Elizabeth Askew; both of Decatur

Keith Ontonio Shaw, Jr. and Sandra Joan Roof; both of Decatur

Cedric Anthony Able and Lashandra Renee Jarrett; both of Decatur

Adam Caylor Rade and Katherine Elizabeth Dowis; both of Rochester

