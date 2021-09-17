 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

David James Bulman of Rome, Italy and Kathryn Elain Mulomede of Skokie

Jeremy Lynn Thomson and Kimberly Nicole Rouleau; both of Decatur

Dustin Ryan Garrett and Sheerie Ann Gould; both of Decatur

