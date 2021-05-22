 Skip to main content
See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County
Miguel Angel Hernandez Jacobo, Decatur; Dana Michelle Yokley, Decatur

Christopher Joseph Schroth, Decatur; Priscilla Mary Snelson, Decatur

Antoine Lamar Wheeler, Decatur; Joyce Ann Dear, Decatur

William Wesley Ditty, Mount Zion; Carmen Adele Kitchens, Mount Zion

Vincent Byron, Patterson, Decatur; Patsy Lee Whitlock, Decatur 

Luftim Islami, Decatur; Aryanna Shawtyce Tuttle, Decatur

Jeramie Wayne Fowler, Decatur; Misty Dawn Giles

Ronald Edward Webb, Jr., Decatur; Delaina Colette Gates, Decatur

William Joe Nail, Decatur; Ashley Jo James, Decatur

Shaughn Wallace Hoops, Clinton; Lily Grace Morthland, Maroa

