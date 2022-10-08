 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Wayne Leroy Durbin and Ana Polonia Cruz Rivera; both of Decatur

Thomas Gavin Pratt and Tara Leigh Brinkoetter; both of Decatur

John Thomas Mithchell and Dawn Colleen Summers; both of Decatur

Cody Lee Fleming and Kerena Leeann Davis; both of Decatur

Brian Thomas Koehler, Warrensburg; and Vanessa Lauren Tennsyon, Decatur

Dustin Charles Chapman and Karmina Chantel Gant; both of Decatur

David lee Bratcher and Shauna Marie Rush; both of Decatur

Malcolm Lee McDaniel, Mount Zion; and Heather Nichole Altig, Latham

Brylin Deandre Turnbo and Amanda Marie Montes; both of Decatur

