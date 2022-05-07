See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Jeremy Alan Tomlin and Katy Marie Karcz; both of Decatur

Michael Wayman Milan, Jr., and Melinda Irene Mize; both of Decatur

Michael Danell Guise and Shawanda Deshun Apholone; both of Decatur

Richard Lee Gerrtt Smith and Heather Rose Prather; both of Decatur

Antonio Anthony Owens and Laci Ranae Biddle; both of Decatur

Frankin Hays Byers III and Megan Ann Hawley; both of Decatur

Raymond Michael Galvan and Carolina Rojas Lopez; both of Decatur

Troy Lawrence Thompson Jr. and Felicia Nicole Logan; both of Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0