Serron Monte Pettis, Jr and Mariah Mychelle Crawford; both of Decatur
Camren Demarkist Woodland and Neva Nata Willis; both of Decatur
Joe Willie Morrison and Dorthea Marie Busby; both of Decatur
Marco Lamar Jones and Raven Renee Michelle Gorsuch; both of Decatur
