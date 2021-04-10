 Skip to main content
See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Juantorio DeWayne Morton, Decatur; Molly Kay Goodman, Decatur

James Bryan Harper, Jr., Macon; Rachel Leanne Carlton, Macon

John Daker Elsesser, Jr. East Peoria; Bridget Ashley Bayless, East Peoria

Brad Wesley McGuire, Decatur; Samantha Johanna Renvick, Decatur

