Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Daniel Drew Helphrey and Traci Ann Klepack; both of Maroa

Joshua C. Collins and Chauncy Arin Glass; both of Decatur

Bryson Allen Dunker and Courtney Leann Cuttill; both of Decatur

Zachary Todd Shugart and Lyndi Asch Elliott; both of Decatur

Seth Martin Lovell and Hannah Kay Kennison; both of Bloomington

Katelyn Lorraine Voce and Caitlin Danielle West; both of Blue Mound

