See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Daniel Drew Helphrey and Traci Ann Klepack; both of Maroa
Joshua C. Collins and Chauncy Arin Glass; both of Decatur
Bryson Allen Dunker and Courtney Leann Cuttill; both of Decatur
Zachary Todd Shugart and Lyndi Asch Elliott; both of Decatur
Seth Martin Lovell and Hannah Kay Kennison; both of Bloomington
Katelyn Lorraine Voce and Caitlin Danielle West; both of Blue Mound
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today