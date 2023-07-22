Fredrick Rennel Hannah and Yolanda Andree Blue; both of Decatur
Mohamed Amin Al Kohshi, of Hickory, North Carolina and Maiam Taher Abdo Dhufril, of Decatur
Ryan Joseph Fyke and Madyson Rae Pulliam; both of Forsyth
William Ralph Jordan, Jr. and Taylor Renee Giles; both of Decatur
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today