Terry Lee Cottrell and Stephanie Anne Fowler; both of Oakley
Joseph Edward Carry and Amanda Lynn Tuttle; both of Decatur
Todd Michael Phipps and Jennifer Christine Schroeder; both of Decatur
Zachary Andrew McCulley and Ashley Renee Doll; both of Decatur
Garrett Lee McMillion and Cheyenne Nicole Holowell; both of Boody
John Kevin Cole, of Decatur and Jodi Michelle Armer, of Daytona Beach, Florida
Ryan Thomas Coopmans and Michelle Elizabeth Abramczyk; both of Decatur
People are also reading…
Kyle Xavier Bowers and Guishana Kae Marshall; both of Decatur