See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Levi Paul Youngs and Natasha Breanne Shea; both of Decatur
Dillon Michael Locke and Amanda Helene Jones; both of Forsyth
Dylan James Gant and Edward Thomas Burns; both of Mount Zion
Rodney Lloyd Webb II and Mackenzie Paige Schroeder; both of Decatur
Maurice Antonio Brown and Viertia Yatunda Singleton; both of Decatur
David William Ratcliff and Sara Elizabeth Steinbauer; both of Decatur
John David Miller, of Sullivan; and Emily Anne Gasow, of Mount Zion
James T. Kem, of Illiopolis; and Keri Lynn Casteel, of Niantic
Wyatt Lane Garriott and Bailey Elizabeth Sarff; both of Ely, Iowa
Henry Elmer Pinkerton II and Melodi Ann Johnston; both of Decatur