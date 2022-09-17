 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Levi Paul Youngs and Natasha Breanne Shea; both of Decatur

Dillon Michael Locke and Amanda Helene Jones; both of Forsyth

Dylan James Gant and Edward Thomas Burns; both of Mount Zion

Rodney Lloyd Webb II and Mackenzie Paige Schroeder; both of Decatur

Maurice Antonio Brown and Viertia Yatunda Singleton; both of Decatur

David William Ratcliff and Sara Elizabeth Steinbauer; both of Decatur

John David Miller, of Sullivan; and Emily Anne Gasow, of Mount Zion

James T. Kem, of Illiopolis; and Keri Lynn Casteel, of Niantic

Wyatt Lane Garriott and Bailey Elizabeth Sarff; both of Ely, Iowa

Henry Elmer Pinkerton II and Melodi Ann Johnston; both of Decatur

Timothy Chester Bonk, of Charleviox, Missouri and Sophia Helena Nicole Dennis, of Decatur

Michael Charles Ray and Logan Taylor Williams; both of Decatur

