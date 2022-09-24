 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Steven Paul Zieger and Devon Kae Perkins; both of Decatur

Jason Matthew Johnson and Amiann Danielle Curl; both of Decatur

Daniel Lee Bundy and Casey Jo Rhodes; both of Decatur

Todney Gene Denton and Christa Melissa Garcia; both of Decatur

Steven Luke Mabry and Erin Ann Damery; both of Springfield

Bradley Allen Erhardt and Tabitha Lynn Bolt; both of Springfield

Shane Ryan Conaway and Breann Elizabeth Hunter; both of Forsyth

Timothy John Blackburn and Tricia Kristine Athey; both of Illiopolis

Alexander Levi Brewe and Alyssa Tima Brunner; both of Mount Zion

Tod Ryan Nelson and Tara Nicole Ceylor; both of Forsyth

Anthony Jay Mahon and Leslie Dianne Caulfield; both of Decatur

Patrick Adad Dooley and Jessica Nicole Born; both of Decatur

Timothy Chester Bonk, of Charleviox, Missouri and Sophia Helena Nicole Dennis, of Decatur

Michael Charles Ray and Logan Taylor Williams; both of Decatur

Jordan Lloyd Russell

