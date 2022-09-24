See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Steven Paul Zieger and Devon Kae Perkins; both of Decatur
Jason Matthew Johnson and Amiann Danielle Curl; both of Decatur
Daniel Lee Bundy and Casey Jo Rhodes; both of Decatur
Todney Gene Denton and Christa Melissa Garcia; both of Decatur
Steven Luke Mabry and Erin Ann Damery; both of Springfield
Bradley Allen Erhardt and Tabitha Lynn Bolt; both of Springfield
Shane Ryan Conaway and Breann Elizabeth Hunter; both of Forsyth
Timothy John Blackburn and Tricia Kristine Athey; both of Illiopolis
Alexander Levi Brewe and Alyssa Tima Brunner; both of Mount Zion
Tod Ryan Nelson and Tara Nicole Ceylor; both of Forsyth
People are also reading…
Anthony Jay Mahon and Leslie Dianne Caulfield; both of Decatur
Patrick Adad Dooley and Jessica Nicole Born; both of Decatur