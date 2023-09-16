Clennon Dantivia Sibley, Sr. and Ciara Raeanne Euler; both of Decatur
Steven Vincent Hancock and Amanda Leann Roach; both of Decatur
Anakin Lucas Horner and Isabella Simone Settles; both of Springfield
Benjamin Isaac Pets and Samantha Lorriane Miller; both of Decatur
Robert Douglas Spurr and Kathy Anne Byerly; both of Decatur
Orlando Lashaun Butler and Lasheka Renee Young; both of Decatur
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today