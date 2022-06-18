See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Tyler Blake Parks and Hannah Danielle Blanck; both of Paxton

Lonnie Wayne Felter and Amy Michelle Miller; both of Macon

Jeffrey Lynne White and Breann Lee Young; both of Decatur

William Leroy Smith, IV and Jennifer Renee Walker; both of Decatur

Adrian Lamont Watkins, Sr. and Tyanne Lacole Davis; both of Decatur

Jason William Lubich and Abby Lynn Schoolman; both of Decatur

Timothy Chester Bonk, of Charleviox, Missouri and Sophia Helena Nicole Dennis, of Decatur Michael Charles Ray and Logan Taylor Williams; both of Decatur Jordan Lloyd Russell

