Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Dareonday Lamar Stacker and Sasha Monique Graves; both of Decatur

Colton Eugen Jarrod Bond and Ashli Treshon Peoples; both of Decatur

Oliver Anthony Campbell and Ki'ona Lashon Garmon; both od Decatur

Brian Matthew Gray and Chelsea Lynn Kraft; both of Decatur

Torice Antoine Bond and Sikiesha Sheri Cook; both of Decatur

Michael James Durbin and Heather Danielle Durbin; both of Decatur

Braden Tyler Ledbetter to Umbresha Lanique Ingram; both of Decatur

Austin Thomas Cory and Robin Nichole McKenzie; both of Decatur 

