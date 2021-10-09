 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Avery Laquin Witherspoon and LaChrishon LaShae Perry; both of Decatur

Ronnie Auston Burns and Hillary Renee Siron; both of Oreana

Michael Todd Cox and Chandra Dawn Voyles; both of Decatur

Michael Ambrose Crowe and Bethany Lee Keithley; both of Decatur

Jeffrey William McNutt and Alexandria Elizabeth Stickney; both of Normal

Sheldon Bernard Clark and Shanta Renee Brown; both of Decatur

Andrew Patrick Crisler and Rebecca Renee Springman; both of Decatur

Kevin James Enright and Kelsi Nikol Antal; both of Kansas City, Missouri

Albert David Allen and Stephanie Lynn Tomlinson; both of Macon

