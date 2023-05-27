Lee Andrew Smith, Jr. and Lena Mae Frazier, both of Decatur
Michael Andrew McAlister and Megan Joy Lecates, both of Decatur
Thomas Lee Jones and Amber Dawn Hatfield, both of Decatur
Joh Eedward Morrow, of Tolono and Gail Ann Burkett, of Decatur
Michael Eric Mowry and Ila Jeanne Segers, both of Decatur
Korey Lynn Brisch and Jennifer Rebecca Tucker, both of Harristown
Chase William Britton and Annaliese Patrice Couri, both of Decatur
Dearise Lonta White and Amanda Nichole Meyers, both of Decatur
Amanda Diane Marker and Breanna Lynn Stubblefield, both of Decatur
Mark Scott Craycroft, of Sullivan and Temple Michele Slunder, of Decatur
James Howard Nihiser and Brandy Arlene Taylor, both of Decatur
Jalen Rashaun Clinton and Alicia Nicole Jarrett, both of Decatur
Timothy Kent Douglas, Jr. and Jaymie Lee-Anne Krause, both of Decatur