Christopher Damon Bell and Kathryn Marie Lynch; both of Decatur
Barry Walter Bombal, of Decatur; and Tuyen Thi Thanh Bui, of Urbana
Elliott Thomas Murphy and Tammy Cherise Mickle; both of Illiopolis
Brandon Lee Peters and Jessica Cheyenne Cole; both of Decatur
Jalen Rashaun Clinton and Alicia Nicole Jarrett; both of Decatur
Jared David Piatt, of Springfield; and Christen Elaine Sanders, of Decatur
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
