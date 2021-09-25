 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Alvin Irwin Cohen and Melissa Rene Deaton; both of Decatur

Nasharie Lee Boyd and Summer Rae Howell; both of Decatur

Justin Jerome Andrew Ballard and Ashlyn Nicole Askew; both of Decatur

Jeremy Michael Spears and Erin Kay Hettinger; both of Decatur

Timothy Lee Clark and Paula Joyce Betzer; both of Decatur

Qwonterio Vont'e Ivy and Leah Ashley Baker; both of Decatur

Jordan Kee Plowman and Jasmine Lee Renfro; both of Decatur

Oran Damery Parrish and Jennifer Anne Strain; both of Decatur

Rachel Marie Stoneburg and Alexandra Rachael Acciavatti; both of Decatur

Levi Roberts Estell and Rebecca Lynn Martin; both of Findlay

Marcos Tonalmitl Bonill Arenas and Dhalia Catalina Soots Rodriguez; both of Decatur

Laney Jorae  Martin and Talia Faith Shelem Mallernee; both of Decatur

Chrostopher Joel Douglas Clayton Corbell, of Porum, Oklahoma; and Christy Nichole Autrey, of Cameron, Oklahoma

Nathaniel Scott Kane and Elizabeth Elaine Boughton; both of Clinton

