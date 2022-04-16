See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Anthony Douglas Adrian and Jamie Lynn Kanger; both of Decatur

James Stephen Miller, Oreana; and Karissa Ann Renae Stewart, Decatur

Dalton Matthew Luttrell and Kelsey Linn Bell; both of Decatur

Scott Allen Sears, Jr. and Brittany Nicole Williams; both of Decatur

Christopher William Hicks and Jaime Lynn West; both of Oreana

Jay Carl Hall and Rebecca Jo Dee Williams; both of Decatur

Brad Wesley McGuire and Samantha Johanna Revick; both of Decatur

Devonte Deshaun Bond and Sierra Deleece Binkley; both of Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0