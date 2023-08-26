Bradley William Stark, of Mount Zion and Sara Elizabeth Lux, of Dalton City
Searcy Walker, Jr, and Pamela Ann West; both of Decatur
Charles Jedidiah Tilman and Chardonnay Shauntel Green; both of Decatur
Zachary Edward Cohn and Kaylin Luann Cunningham; both of Decatur
Patrick Weston McKinney and Charity Star Bishop; both of Decatur
Nicholas Eugene Stroud and Rebekah Ann Raebel; both of Lovington
Bruce Lee Green and Joytesha Rondalisa Tiffany Davis; both of Decatur
Robert James Munos and Julia Kathleen Zmucki; both of Decatur
Matthew Lee Brown and Alexandrea Nicole Dedman; both of Decatur
David Michael Williams and Lataghia Tatyana Harper; both of Decatur
Chad Michael Crank and Elizabeth Nicole Bird; both of Decatur