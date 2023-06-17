Grant Thomas Karsten and Sarah Rose Barter; both of Grafton, Wisconsin
Evan Michael Klaves and Serena Denzel Black; both of Macon
Richard Ashton Hooker and Amber Lynn Johnson; both of Decatur
Stephen George Friedel, of Neoga and Kelly Renee Hague, of Bloomington
Jonathan Joshua Neal and Samantha Dawn Rozier; both of Decatur
Justin Eugene Forrester and Emily Rose Taylor; both of Decatur
Randall Scott Walden and Allyssa Jordan Blasdel; both of Decatur
Nathan Curtis Hahn, of Cameron, Missouri and Elizabeth Ann Skyles, of Forsyth
People are also reading…
Trevor Morgan Parker and Kathryn Elizabeth Fitzpatrick; both of Illiopolis
Gavin Michael Ladd and Rachel Lousie Clark; both of Blue Mound
John Frederick Linville and Jennifer Nicole Hays; both of Decatur
Angel Gonzalo Sanchez Ortiz and Elicelda Orozco; both of Decatur
Nathan Richard Allen and Taylor Renae Lamb; both of Decatur
Pete Tucker and Jamie Lynn Jackson; both of Decatur
Frank Anthony Ferracane, of Forsyth and Hannah Elizabeth Lake, of Mount Zion
Bryce Dalton Shew, of Champaign and Hannah Nicole Reeves, of Decatur
Albert Kelley Woodard, Jr and Bilinda Sue Porter; both of Decatur
Tucker Allen Bird and Logan Victoria Stanzione; both of Decatur
Channing Marshall Knight II and Abbigail Marie McConnell; both of Lovington
Kyle Andrew Koons, of Clinton and Kasandra Jean Stock, of Decatur