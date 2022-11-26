See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

Jonas Junior Bond and Sherrie Denise Walker; both of Decatur
Anthony Maurice Mayfield, of Danville; and Tikeyla Sue Fuhrer, of Decatur
Ronald Alan Blankenship and Angela Renee Rustemeyer; both of Decatur
Joshua Shannon Stevens and Micaela Elizabeth Tatum; both of Decatur
