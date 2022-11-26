 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Marriage licenses

See the latest marriage licenses in Macon County

  • 0

Jonas Junior Bond and Sherrie Denise Walker; both of Decatur

Anthony Maurice Mayfield, of Danville; and Tikeyla Sue Fuhrer, of Decatur

Ronald Alan Blankenship and Angela Renee Rustemeyer; both of Decatur

Joshua Shannon Stevens and Micaela Elizabeth Tatum; both of Decatur

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News