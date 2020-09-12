 Skip to main content
The latest marriage licenses
The latest marriage licenses

Charles Spencer Sulcer, II, Decatur; Rachel Anne Byers, Decatur

Chrostopher Marvin Allen, Decatur; Tamara Michelle Stine, Decatur

Camerron Kyle Taylor, Decatur; Trenae Damara Rogers, Decatur

Dustin Scott Dunn, Macon; Brandi Rose Renfro, Macon

Randall Lee Wittig, Decatur; Christine Lee Kornewald, Decatur

Michael James Warnick, Decatur; Rachel Nicole Richardson, Oreana

Terry Glenn Manns, Lithinia, Ga.; Cheyenne Joi Ghess, Lithonia, Ga.

Mark Douglas Amenda, Jr., Decatur; Courtney Sue Triplett, Decatur

Jeffery Lee Hale, Decatur; Tersa Lynn McWilliams, Decatur

Aaron David Mechling, Decatur; Melinda Kay King, Decatur

Michael Freeman, Springfield; Karlela Sishell Vasser, Springfield

Wilie Henry Bechwith, IV, East Saint Louis;Talicia Lacia Graves, Cahokia

Early Lee West, Oreana; Amanda Jo Mansur, Oreana

Matthew Scott King, Warrensburg; Malyssa Ann Wade, Warrensburg

