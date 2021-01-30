 Skip to main content
The latest marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Orlando Maurice Burns, Decatur; Herbert David Herberger, II, Decatur

Mason Dean Born, Blue Mound; Taelor Aleise Eskew, Illiopolis

Oscar Alfredo Alcala Castro, Decatur; Claudia Edith Flores Santana, Decatur

