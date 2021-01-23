 Skip to main content
The latest marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

Kenneth Ray Hall, Decatur; Patricia Ann Bridgman, Decatur

Jeramy Eugene Smith, Decatur; Jennifer Lynne Hibbard, Clinton

Lyle Edward Shinkle, Decatur; McKenzie Nicole Allen, Decatur

Brandon Wilson Kane, Frosyth; McKenzie Ray Hale, Decatur

