editor's pick Marriage licenses The latest marriage licenses Jan 23, 2021 Kenneth Ray Hall, Decatur; Patricia Ann Bridgman, DecaturJeramy Eugene Smith, Decatur; Jennifer Lynne Hibbard, ClintonLyle Edward Shinkle, Decatur; McKenzie Nicole Allen, DecaturBrandon Wilson Kane, Frosyth; McKenzie Ray Hale, Decatur