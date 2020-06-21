The latest marriage licenses
The latest marriage licenses

Monique Lashaun Coverson, Decatur; Katrina Shareece Wells, Decatur

Chase Andrew Tabor, Decatur; Taylor Breanne Briggs, Decatur

Andrew Earl Murphy, Cisco; Angela Marie Mayes, Cisco 

Courtney John Moseley, Decatur; Sarah Elizabeth Morgan, Decatur

Caleb Michael Hale, Argenta; Rachelle Jane Hughes, Argenta

Brady Joseph Streckfuss, Mount Zion; Stacie Lee Ostrander, Mount Zion

Robert Eugene Land, Decatur; Nancy Ann Robbins, Decatur

Kyle Jacob Seitz, Decatur; Mariah Leanne Henderson, Decatur

Dantwan Lamare Tyus, Decatur; Amber Marie Andes, Decatur

Benjamin Blake Evans, Decatur; Rhonda Lea Dunlap, Decatur

Caleb Ryan Alexander Gibbens, Decatur; Marissa Athena Bournais, Decatur

