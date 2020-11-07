 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest marriage licenses
0 comments
editor's pick
Marriage

The latest marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Loroy Larance Turner, Decatur; Licha Maria Woodruff, Decatur

Trystan Jacob Bell, Decatur; Cassidy Jayme Shawn Wilson, Decatur

Brendan Roy Watson, Loami; Kira Michelle Stubblefield, Loami

David Wayne Wolf, Mattoon; Christina Dawn McReynolds, Maroa

Matthew Thurman Gaitros, Cerro Gordo; Kylie Nicole Michell, Cerro Gordo

Dakota Jordan Dicken, Cerro Gordo; Renee Lynn Hummel, Cerro Gordo

Drake Michael Lambdin, Decatur; Elizabeth Louise York, Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News