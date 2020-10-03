The latest marriage licenses

Devyn Alandre Bunch, Decatur; Chyanne Shameka Unise Ulmer, Decatur
Thomas Wayne Gadberry, Blue Mound; Heather Renee Price, Blue Mound
Andrew Steven Tenhouse, Springfield; Kayla Jean Thomas, Springfield
John Russell Wise, Decatur; Cynthia Maire Ashby, Decatur
David Dwayne Spain, Springfield; Sarah Diane Kelm, Decatur
Trevor Dean Stinson, Decatur; Jennifer Nicole Johnson, Decatur
Anthony Lee Nevius, LaPlace; Tonya Rae Mathis, LaPlace
Blake Lewis Reynolds, Decatur; Callie Lynn Myers, Decatur
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!