The latest marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

The latest marriage licenses

Devyn Alandre Bunch, Decatur; Chyanne Shameka Unise Ulmer, Decatur

Thomas Wayne Gadberry, Blue Mound; Heather Renee Price, Blue Mound

Andrew Steven Tenhouse, Springfield; Kayla Jean Thomas, Springfield

John Russell Wise, Decatur; Cynthia Maire Ashby, Decatur

David Dwayne Spain, Springfield; Sarah Diane Kelm, Decatur

Trevor Dean Stinson, Decatur; Jennifer Nicole Johnson, Decatur

Anthony Lee Nevius, LaPlace; Tonya Rae Mathis, LaPlace

Blake Lewis Reynolds, Decatur; Callie Lynn Myers, Decatur

