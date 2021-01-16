 Skip to main content
The latest marriage licenses
Marriage licenses

The latest marriage licenses

William Calvin Woodward, Decatur; Mary Elizabeth Turano, Decatur

Xavier Tre'Shawn Seals-Freemon, Decatur; Ladesirae Saneshia Cooper

Brian Keith Lopez, Maroa; Mila Fe Inojales Taylor, Maroa

Brock Douglas McQueen, Decatur; Laynie LeeAnne Beyers

