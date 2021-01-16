editor's pick Marriage licenses The latest marriage licenses Jan 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Calvin Woodward, Decatur; Mary Elizabeth Turano, DecaturXavier Tre'Shawn Seals-Freemon, Decatur; Ladesirae Saneshia CooperBrian Keith Lopez, Maroa; Mila Fe Inojales Taylor, MaroaBrock Douglas McQueen, Decatur; Laynie LeeAnne Beyers 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Decatur Marriage License Xavier Tre'shawn Seals-freemon Mary Elizabeth Turano William Calvin Woodward Brian Keith Lopez Mila Fe Inojales Taylor Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story