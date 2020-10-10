The latest marriage licenses

Billy Joe Anderson, Decatur; JoAnn Rinae Thompson, Decatur
Joshua Anthony Page, Decatur; Ashlye Carole Neal, Decatur
Jeffrey Lynn Patient, Decatur; Tiffany Lynette Shellenbarger, Decatur
Jacob Steven Christison, Argenta; Morgan Paige Fornear, Argenta
Garrett Scott Miller, Decatur; Jessica Jo Juarez, Decatur
Kinser John Maxwell, Bloomington; Kayla Renee Brooks, Bloomington
James Robert Hinton, Cerro Gordo; Andrea Lyn Baker, Cerro Gordo
Alexander Stephen Highley, Decatur; Marie Jane Vercellino, Decatur
Quinlan David Syfert, Decatur; Amanda Jordan Moore, Decatur
Nicholas Wade Lowe, Decatur; Arianna Grace Guerrero, Decatur
