The latest marriage licenses
Billy Joe Anderson, Decatur; JoAnn Rinae Thompson, Decatur

Joshua Anthony Page, Decatur; Ashlye Carole Neal, Decatur

Jeffrey Lynn Patient, Decatur; Tiffany Lynette Shellenbarger, Decatur

Jacob Steven Christison, Argenta; Morgan Paige Fornear, Argenta

Garrett Scott Miller, Decatur; Jessica Jo Juarez, Decatur

Kinser John Maxwell, Bloomington; Kayla Renee Brooks, Bloomington

James Robert Hinton, Cerro Gordo; Andrea Lyn Baker, Cerro Gordo

Alexander Stephen Highley, Decatur; Marie Jane Vercellino, Decatur

Quinlan David Syfert, Decatur; Amanda Jordan Moore, Decatur

Nicholas Wade Lowe, Decatur; Arianna Grace Guerrero, Decatur

