 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt Beavers re-elected director of banking association

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Matt Beavers, president/CEO of First National Bank of Pana, was re-elected as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois at the annual convention recently held in Chicago. 

As a group director, he serves on the CBAI board of directors, as well as its strategic planning and membership committees.

His civil studies include serving as a board member at the Mount Zion school. Beavers and his wife Colleen reside in Mount Zion along with their three children. 

CBAO is a professional trade association representing nearly 300 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts, and their 880 Illinois bank branches.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News