Matt Beavers re-elected director of banking association

SPRINGFIELD — Matt Beavers, president/CEO of First National Bank of Pana, was re-elected as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois at the annual convention recently held in Chicago.

As a group director, he serves on the CBAI board of directors, as well as its strategic planning and membership committees.

His civil studies include serving as a board member at the Mount Zion school. Beavers and his wife Colleen reside in Mount Zion along with their three children.

CBAO is a professional trade association representing nearly 300 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts, and their 880 Illinois bank branches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.